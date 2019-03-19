LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss Lakers-Bucks game tonight

The two marquee players in Tuesday night’s matchup between the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will be watching from the bench in street clothes, their teams said.
LeBron James will not play for the Lakers due to a sore left groin. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the game due to a sprained ankle.
This will be the second game on the Lakers’ five-game road trip that James has missed. He also sat out Friday’s game in Detroit, the second night of a back-to-back.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said Tuesday morning that he has not considered shutting James down for the season as some have suggested. The Lakers have 12 games left this season, including Tuesday night’s game.
Mike Muscala will start in James’ place.
The Lakers will also be without Lance Stephenson (sprained left second toe) on Tuesday. Tyson Chandler (stiff neck) is probable and Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis) is questionable.