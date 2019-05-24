Letters: Lakers' dysfunction reaches new low

Who would have ever dreamed there would come a time that Lakers fans would look back nostalgically on the “good old days” when the team Buss was being driven by the steady hand of Jim?
Brian Gotta
San Diego
::
When I attended USC, on the first day of my business class we were taught to never hire relatives or friends. I guess Jerry and later Jeanie Buss were both absent on their first days at USC.
John Severinsen
Arcadia
::
I turned on “Days of Our Lives,” and I got a Lakers management meeting.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
::
Since 1967, the Lakers have had essentially five CEOs — Schaus, Newell, Sharman, West, and Kupchak. This line of GMs helmed one of history’s best sports franchises. But when Jeanie Buss fired Mitch Kupchak, she cut that cord of succession and put herself in position to have to hire a top-flight president. Her choices thus far call into question her ability to do so.
The best owners hire first-rate CEOs, give them the means to succeed, and then get out of their way. The Lakers’ future depends on Buss’ willingness to now go outside the “family,” hire a successful CEO, and keep her coterie of advisors away from him. My first calls would be to Donnie Walsh and Joe Dumars.
Robert Stock
Calabasas
::
We have all heard of the mythical law firm of “Dilly, Dally, Dolittle and Stall.” Let’s meet the modern-day version of that same premise with the Lakers. I give you “Buss, Buss, Buss, Pelinka, Rambis, Rambis and Harris.” Combine this nonsense with an owner who refuses to show her face and address Laker direction. May I present to you ... Jeanie Bust
Gil Moe
Palm Desert
::
I’m done idolizing Magic Johnson. It was a long time ago that those beautiful no-look passes contributed to five Lakers championships. Since then he’s embarrassed the franchise that did so much for him. Right (comments on Jim Buss) or wrong (comments on Jeanie Buss), he needs to back away from his selfish pulpit and use his influence in more productive ways.
George Metalsky
Redondo Beach
::
In characterizing the state of the Lakers, Rob Pelinka said that “there is stability and strength and togetherness.”
Wasn’t that the same thing said by Julius Caesar, Donald Sterling and Walter White?
Jack Saltzberg
Valley Village
::
So the Lakers have a new coach. Now, all they need is a new owner, a new president of operations, a new GM, and new advisors. Otherwise, nothing has changed.
Original L.A. Lakers owner Bob Short would be turning over in his grave if he could see how the current ownership/management of his
storied organization was being dragged through the gutter of being the butt of jokes and abject failure.
Lawrence Kates
Los Angeles
::
Much like the guy who didn’t know who the fish was at a Jerry Buss poker table, Magic has yet to figure out that he is the problem.
David Hawkins
Anaheim Hills
::
It looks like the only thing Magic did in his tenure is make Jeanie Buss disappear. At this point, it would be easier to find Jimmy Hoffa than the Lakers president.
Richard Katz
Los Angeles
::
Magic Johnson can now devote all his time to whining about the Dodgers.
Barry P. Resnick
Orange
::
As the Laker drama plays out and blame seems to run rampant nine words taken from a famous movie comes to mind: “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”
Edward A. Sussman
Fountain Valley
::
“Game of Thrones” ain’t got nothin on “Game of Lakers.”
Marcelo Barreiro
Manhattan Beach
::
Love the headline “James makes All-NBA team for 15th time.” That third-team selection is a first for James, and an honor that former Lakers Jerry West, Kareem, Magic, Wilt, and Elgin Baylor were never able to attain. Lakers fans must be ecstatic!
Richard Whorton
Studio City
What is it good for?
The stats corner of May 18 lists an all-time L.A. Dodgers outfield based on something called WAR. Two-time batting champion Tommy Davis, who hit .346 with 153 RBIs in 1962, is not listed. Gary Sheffield, Raul Mondesi and Andre Ethier are though. It makes you wonder how valid these type of statistics are.
William Stringfield
Long Beach
::
Can anyone continue cheering for Julio Urias? I presume yes.
This is the United States. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Bob Wieting
Simi Valley
::
Can A.J. “Wally Pipp” Pollock play other positions? Or will we have a $50-million player sitting on the bench, or platooning in left?
You cannot sit Alex Verdugo.
Eddie Barron
Los Angeles
L.A.’s Olympic star
The 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles was a special time. The peaceful atmosphere of the city was electric. The pride I felt watching Rafer Johnson carrying the torch to light the Olympic flame was heartfelt.
However, the most memorable moments etched in my memory was seeing Rafer Johnson embrace CK Yang after crossing the finish line of the 1,500 meter run to win the gold medal in 1960 Olympic Games decathlon.
Rafer Johnson followed Yang across the finish line. both athletes exhausted. A photographer captured a picture of two magnificent competitors as the athletes embraced.
I feel privileged to salute Rafer Johnson, a hero in community, in sports, in life.
Donald Peppars
Pomona
Major moments
The measure of greatness in golf is determined by how many major championships a player can win. Given his comeback victory in this year’s Masters, all the talk going into the PGA Championship was about Tiger Woods’ quest to overtake Jack Nicklaus as golf’s all time greatest player.
Now, coming off his back-to-back wins in the U.S. Open and PGA Championship within the past 23 months, Brooks Koepka has established himself as one of the modern era’s great golfers, and the story going into next month’s U.S. Open will not only be about his pursuit of three consecutive Open victories, but also advancing into the ranks of the best golfers to ever play the game.
Jim Redhead
San Diego
::
It is difficult to imagine that Brooks Koepka, or any pro golfer for that matter, needs assistance to keep his focus in a major tournament. After all, they are all millionaires who aren’t worried about being able to afford a caddie (except Matt Kuchar). They speak of the task as if they are being asked to plant a flag on Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima.
Kevin Park
Mission Hills
::
Dustin, I know how you feel. Make one putt here and there and I could have broke 150 on that course.
John Broecker
Upland
Wings stop
So the Angels are complaining about having to play 20 games in a row.
Unfortunately, so are their fans.
Ron Reeve
Glendora
::
