Trevor Ariza gets traded, but not to the Lakers

Despite talks with the Lakers that continued into last night, the Phoenix Suns agreed to trade Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers, according to sources familiar with the trade discussions.
Ariza, 33, had significant interest in rejoining the Lakers, a team with which he played from 2007 to 2009. He has family in Los Angeles, grew up there and went to UCLA. Ariza also played with Lakers coach Luke Walton.
Ariza let the Suns know that the Lakers were his preferred destination, and the teams tried to work out a deal.
Ultimately, the Lakers were unwilling to part with any of their young players who could create a package that competed with what Washington sent to Phoenix.
Ariza had familiarity with the Wizards, having played there from 2012-2014, and sources said he appreciates the value they placed on him by offering Oubre and Rivers.
The Wizards are taking on Ariza’s one-year deal that is worth $15 million. He will be a free agent this summer, at which time he could return to the Lakers.
This trade was the Wizards’ second attempt at completing a deal to acquire Ariza in the last 24 hours. On Friday night they thought they had completed a deal that involved the Memphis Grizzlies. That deal would have sent Oubre and Rivers to Memphis while Memphis sent two players and a second-round pick to Phoenix. One of those players was Wayne Seldon.
Confusion over the identity of the second player killed the deal. Memphis thought it was sending MarShon Brooks while Phoenix though it was receiving Dillon Brooks.