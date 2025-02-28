Tajh Ariza leads Westchester to its 16th City Section boys’ basketball title

Tajh Ariza of Westchester High lets out a roar after his team wins its 16th City Section championship with win over Chatsworth.

A wild, delirious roar came from of Tajh Ariza on Friday night after his dunk with no time left on the clock started a joyous victory celebration for Westchester High. It was a 65-55 triumph over Chatsworth that gave the Comets their 16th City Section basketball title before a sold-out crowd of more than 1,800 at L.A. Southwest College.

“This is big. Nobody believed in us,” said Ariza, who finished with 19 points and made key assists in the fourth quarter to help No. 2-seeded Westchester (22-9) to win the Open Division championship over the No. 1-seeded Chancellors (22-8).

The game attracted a large crowd because the game’s two standout players were the sons of former NBA players, and each had memorable moments. Alijah Arenas struggled at times with his shot, making only one for eight in the third quarter, when Westchester opened a nine-point lead. He finished with 33 points with Ariza guarding him much of the second half.

Westchester wins its 16th City title in basketball 65-55 over Chatsworth. pic.twitter.com/0HvDjQeKhy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 1, 2025

“I don’t feel I did my best,” Arenas said. “I felt we could have done better collectively.”

Advertisement

Ariza was four for four on free throws in the fourth quarter when Chatsworth picked up two technicals in the final 1:33, one for hanging on the rim and another for a player losing his cool. Those mistakes blocked any Chatsworth comeback bid.

Ariza, the son of former Westchester, UCLA and NBA standout Trevor Ariza, came to Westchester trying to bring back the Comet magic. His father won four City titles from 2000-2003. Westchester’s coach, Dewitt Cotton, was an assistant then. Cotton succeeded Hall of Fame coach Ed Azzam, who won all 15 of the City titles.

It was a Cotton timeout with 6:55 left in the third quarter that proved to be a decisive moment. The score was tied 28-28. He yelled in the huddle for his players to remember to play as a team after several bad shots.

“It was good. It brought us together,” said Jordan Ballard, who scored 15 points.

Westchester went on an 11-1 run.

Westchester lost to Chatsworth in its season opener 59-55, so this was a redemption game for the Comets. Ariza and Arenas have known each other for a long time and their competitiveness was on display.

Advertisement

“It was fun. A great matchup. That’s my dog,” Ariza said.

Both schools will be involved in the Southern California Regional playoffs that begin next week. Pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon.