Tajh Ariza leaves Westchester High for St. John Bosco

Tajh Ariza (right) and Malachi Harris of Westchester celebrate after winning the City Section Open Division boys’ basketball title.

The one-year experiment of Tajh Ariza playing for his father’s alm mater, Westchester High, has ended.

The 6-foot-9 junior has transferred to St. John Bosco.

Ariza led Westchester to the City Section Open Division championship and was named City Section co-player of the year. He previously attended St. Bernard before transferring to Westchester.

He will rejoin his former St. Bernard teammate, Christian Collins, who went to St. John Bosco last season. The combination of Ariza, Collins and returnee Brandon McCoy would give the Braves an impressive trio.

To be eligible immediately, Ariza would have to change residences. His father, Trevor, also led Westchester to a City title before moving on to UCLA and the NBA.