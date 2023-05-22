Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 4 live updates, score and start time

Lakers appear beyond saving, especially by LeBron James
Another three-pointer. Another miss.
LeBron James remained frozen on the three-point line, as if he were in disbelief.
His right arm was extended. His wrist was bent.
A couple of minutes later in the fourth quarter, James failed to finish at the rim after he was fouled.
James threw back his head.
His body language told the story of the game.
There would be no miracle for James or the Lakers on Saturday night.
Nuggets again show the Lakers they know the business of winning
While the Lakers were remaking themselves at the trade deadline and battling back from a clueless 2-10 start that dropped them into the depths of the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets were quietly and consistently taking care of the business of earning the No. 1 playoff seed.
While the Lakers were learning each other’s tendencies, while they evolved from a group of players thrown together on short notice and became a multifaceted team that could count on role players to step up and support LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Nuggets were refining a core that was unflappable, versatile and efficient. And good.
The heralded New Orleans Pelicans faded. The Phoenix Suns flamed brightly for a while and then burned out. The Golden State Warriors couldn’t win on the road. The Clippers were, well, the Clippers, undercut by injuries despite load-managing themselves into a pretzel. The Lakers, reborn after the trade deadline, won a play-in game, eliminated the immature Memphis Grizzlies, and took out a surprisingly ragged Warriors team that never really found its stride.
Through it all, the Nuggets stayed above the chaos below them. They’ve shown that same confidence against the Lakers, making plays and runs that have quieted the chaos within the first three games of the West finals while taking a 3-0 stranglehold in the best-of-seven series.
Faced with a one-point deficit with 7 minutes 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday, the Nuggets launched a 13-0 run that led them to a 119-108 victory and sent fans at Crypto.com Arena streaming toward the exits before the final horn mournfully sounded. “It’s a one-game series for us,” James said, and that one game is scheduled for Monday.
Lakers’ focus narrows to one win at a time over Nuggets
The Lakers gathered Sunday to watch film with the idea that they could solve this puzzle in the Western Conference finals that is Denver. They remain confident that this group can overcome the long odds that no team in NBA history has ever beaten when having faced such dire circumstances.
The Lakers trail 3-0 in the best-of-seven series that the Nuggets have controlled because of their better play during all the key moments.
No team in the NBA has ever dug out of that playoff hole, the teams on the wrong end of that having gone 0-149.
“You’ve just got to take it one game at a time,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said. “Obviously, you see the numbers and, like you said, it’s never been done. You think about just winning four games in a row, I’m sure there’s a lot of guys in this gym that have won four games in a row. Maybe not against the same team, over and over again, but if we put our best foot forward every day, every game, you know, we’ll have a chance.”
The Lakers heard the chatter after they lost Game 3 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena and again Sunday at practice. They will hear it again before Game 4 at home Monday night.
“We’re alive, man. The series is not over,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after practice. “People want to throw out the odds. Yeah, don’t get me wrong. We’re facing a hell of a ballclub, one talented bunch that’s very well coached. But we have things that we can do as well.”