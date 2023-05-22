Lakers forward Anthony Davis walks off the court after a season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James had the season on his hands, the series in his legs, the beginnings of a miracle within his reach.

Yet, in the end, he just couldn’t get high enough.

In a play that typified the Lakers uphill battle of a season, James’ potential score-tying jumper was blocked by Denver’s Aaron Gordon in the final seconds Monday to cement the Nuggets’ 113-111 victory and a four-game sweep of the Western Conference Finals.

A sweep, but it wasn’t ugly, the Lakers battling the Nuggets into the fourth quarter in every game.

Advertisement

“The thing that gives me joy is the fact that we competed every night,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham. “I just told the guys to take stock of what this meant.”

A sweep, but it wasn’t embarrassing, the Lakers consistently and relentlessly pushing against a clearly superior team.

Lakers LeBron James’ 40-point game can’t prevent Lakers from getting swept LeBron James starts fast in helping the Lakers to a 15-point lead and finishes with 40 points in playoff-elimination loss to the Nuggets in Game 4.

“I thought we fought as hard as we could fight,” said Ham.

A sweep, but there should be no shame, the Lakers having risen from a 2-10 start into the third week of May, from 13th place to the NBA’s final four, from jokes to championship hopes.

“A hell of a year, a hell of an experience and hell of a turnaround,” said Ham.

The Lakers were the first team to be eight games under .500 and still make the conference finals. The Lakers played without home-court advantage yet defeated the conference’s second-seeded team in Memphis and the defending NBA champions in Golden State.

More impressive than all that, the Lakers were perhaps the first team in franchise history to turn boos of November into spring roars unmatched in the downtown arena’s history.

“Everybody pulling the rope in the same direction, it was a very, very special year,” said Ham.

Lakers star LeBron James, right, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon get into a scuffle during the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

During this fabulous run to the precipice of the NBA Finals, the town fell in love with the Lakers again. They embraced wayward son Anthony Davis. They fell over themselves cheering for new star Austin Reaves. They crazily applauded playoff hero Lonnie Walker IV.

And then there was LeBron James.

This is the postseason where James officially became a Laker.

He was the beating heart of every postseason victory and, seemingly, the only Laker who believed they could overcome the three-games-to-none deficit that could have smothered them Monday night.

When James showed up at the court to shoot at 1 p.m., NBA and ESPN officials were already there planning a Nuggets-victory trophy ceremony.

James obviously noticed. James certainly reacted.

“It was a little motivating factor for me tonight,” he acknowledged.

He came flying out at the start with a force and energy previously unseen in these playoffs and proceeded to maintain that level of desperation in a game in which he played all but four seconds.

“He came out with the mindset to keep this thing going,” said Ham.

James hit soaring three-pointers. He sank bruising layups. He ripped through the Nuggets time and again, and guarded each of their stars with an unshakeable passion, shoving, tugging, grinding.

“He came out on fire, he came out super aggressive, he kept us in it,” said Davis, who missed nine of his 15 shots and could learn from James’ passion.

It was clear, James was determined not to let the Lakers get swept, and in that effort he scored 40 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

It was arguably the best he’s played since becoming a Laker. It was a shining moment in a season where the locals finally began to appreciate him.

And that last shot that was blocked? Ham insisted James was fouled.

“He was trying to get downhill, man,” said Ham, later adding, “There’s contact on just about every play in the NBA now when you drive the ball, and what’s considered a violation and what’s not and what’s called, and what’s not, I’m oblivious.”

No matter, in the end, James didn’t have enough. In the end, the Lakers just weren’t enough.

LeBron James walks on the court in the fourth quarter Monday against the Denver Nuggets. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nikola Jokic, who scored 30, was better than Davis. Jamal Murray, who seemingly scored for an entire week, was more consistent than the tiring James.

As for the rest of the Nuggets, it was obvious this team has played together and won together for an entire season, and they just worked better together.

Except for Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers couldn’t match a Nuggets supporting cast that produced big moments from everyone from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Michael Porter Jr. to Gordon to Bruce Brown.

The Nuggets were deeper. The Nuggets were sharper. The Nuggets were better.

This doesn’t mean the Lakers’ season was a failure. The season wasn’t a success — for all Lakers teams, the only success is a championship — but it wasn’t a failure either.

The season was confirmation for new coach Ham.

He was a rookie boss who handled their terrible start like a pro, never quitting on his underachieving players.

With his unwavering faith and hard-work philosophies, he won over the Lakers’ biggest stars and managed a team that played hard every night.

Lakers star LeBron James walks off the court as the Denver Nuggets celebrate advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“I think it was special in the fact that having a first-year coach, first-year coaching staff, to be able to take them to the Western Conference finals, I think that’s dope for Coach Ham and his coaching staff going forward,” said James. “That’s pretty amazing.”

This team finished just four wins from the Finals. With an entire season together, perhaps James’ last as a Laker, this same team could take that Finals step.

In the end, against arguably the best team in the NBA, the Lakers didn’t have enough.

But this is not the end. This, it would seem, is only the beginning.