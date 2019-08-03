Lakers and Clippers reportedly scheduled to square off in NBA season opener

The Clippers and Lakers won’t have to wait long to kick off a brand new and exciting version of their rivalry, as they will open the season playing each other Oct. 22 at Staples Center, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

It will be a Clippers’ home game, and it will allow them to showcase their new additions — Kawhi Leonard, who signed as a free agent, and Paul George, who was acquired in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are some questions about George being available by opening night because he’s recovering from surgery on both shoulders.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will have their own brilliant duo with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans.

When the Lakers and Clippers meet again on Christmas night at Staples Center, it probably will be a Lakers’ home game, said one person.