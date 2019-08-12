LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers to open season with Clippers, Jazz

It is now official: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers will open their 82-game NBA campaign against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in a Clippers home game at Staples Center on Oct. 22.

James, Davis and the Lakers will host Leonard, George and the Clippers at Staples Center on Christmas Day. It will be the Lakers’ 21st consecutive season playing on Christmas Day. The two teams also play on Jan. 28 and March 8.

Two of the most talked-about games with four of the league’s top players became official Monday when the NBA announced its 2019-2020 schedule.

Three days after visiting the Clippers, the Lakers will continue their quest to break a six-season playoff drought with their home opener on Oct. 25 against the Utah Jazz.