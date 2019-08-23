Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Lakers to sign Dwight Howard to a non-guaranteed contract

Dwight Howard is coming back to the Los Angeles Lakers.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Aug. 23, 2019
2:57 PM
The Lakers will sign Dwight Howard to a one-year non-guaranteed contract, bringing back the center who once won three defensive player of the year awards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Howard must first clear waivers after working out a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was traded there from the Washington Wizards this summer. The Grizzlies were long expected to work out a buyout with Howard.

Howard spent last season recovering from surgery on his lower back and only played in nine games. He averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2017-18 season.

No. 4 Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard really isn’t the villain that Los Angeles Lakers fans continue to make him out to be. He actually saved them from themselves.

Howard spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers after being traded to Los Angeles from the Orlando Magic, who drafted him in 2004. He was hampered by injury during that time and left in free agency the following summer despite the Lakers efforts to resign him.

The Times will have more on Howard joining the Lakers soon.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
