Lakers to sign Dwight Howard to a non-guaranteed contract

The Lakers will sign Dwight Howard to a one-year non-guaranteed contract, bringing back the center who once won three defensive player of the year awards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Howard must first clear waivers after working out a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was traded there from the Washington Wizards this summer. The Grizzlies were long expected to work out a buyout with Howard.

Howard spent last season recovering from surgery on his lower back and only played in nine games. He averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2017-18 season.

Howard spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers after being traded to Los Angeles from the Orlando Magic, who drafted him in 2004. He was hampered by injury during that time and left in free agency the following summer despite the Lakers efforts to resign him.

Advertisement

The Times will have more on Howard joining the Lakers soon.