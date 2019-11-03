LeBron James and Anthony Davis spur Lakers to victory over San Antonio

Before Sunday’s game began, the Spurs mascot, a green-eyed coyote, approached one courtside celebrity hoping to change his allegiances. Snoop Dogg, on tour in Texas, watched as Coyote approached him while holding a pizza box. In it — a Spurs jersey personalized for him.

But Snoop Dogg was there to see his Lakers, wearing purple sweatpants and a shiny purple Lakers bomber jacket, and he took the jersey and hid it under his jacket, with a sly grin.

What he saw on the court wasn’t likely to change his mind, either.

The Lakers didn’t make this one easy on themselves, but they beat the Spurs 103-96 for their fifth win in a row.

LeBron James scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, for his second triple double in two games. James became the first Laker to have back-to-back triple doubles since Lamar Odom did it in 2006. Anthony Davis scored 25 points, leading all scorers, while adding 11 rebounds and two assists. Avery Bradley was their next highest scorer, with 16 points while making 7 of 9 shots. Bradley left the game during the second half with a lower leg injury.

San Antonio started the game with a quick five points before the Lakers scored. But where past opponents have been quick to put the Lakers in double-digit holes, the Spurs couldn’t do it. The most San Antonio ever led by was five.

At halftime, James was already close to a triple double with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers led 56-43 with the help of a buzzer-beating three-point heave by Kyle Kuzma, who scored from near halfcourt.

Although the Lakers built a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, the Spurs kept hanging around. Dejounte Murray, who led the Spurs with 18 points, made a layup with 4:10 left to tie the score at 90. From there, though, the Lakers kept the Spurs at bay.