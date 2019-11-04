Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis named NBA Western Conference player of the week

Lakers star Anthony Davis stands on the court during a game against the Clippers.
Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player to earn NBA Western Conference player of the week honors since Kobe Bryant achieved the distinction seven seasons ago.
(Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 4, 2019
12:57 PM
CHICAGO — 

The NBA named Anthony Davis the Western Conference’s player of the week after he averaged 32 points, 13 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and two assists last week, while the Lakers won all three of their games.

Davis is the first Laker to earn the distinction since Kobe Bryant did during the 2012-13 season. It is Davis’ 10th time receiving that honor.

He started the week with a 40-point, 20-rebound performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, which made him just the sixth player in Lakers history to accomplish that feat. He joined George Mikan, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal among Lakers to have done it.

Davis then helped the Lakers to a nine-point win in Dallas, by contributing 31 points and eight rebounds, including six points in overtime.

On Sunday, Davis secured a double double against the Spurs, with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

He’s done this all while dealing with a shoulder injury that stems from a dunk attempt on Oct. 27.

“It’s still a little sore, but I’m fine,” Davis said Friday morning, after shoot-around in Dallas. “Obviously it’s going to be like four or five days rest to let it all the way heal, just like any injury. But I want to play so as long as I keep playing it’s going to always be a little soreness there. But I’m fine to go.”

