Lakers

Lakers’ Anthony Davis re-injured shoulder in loss to Raptors

Lakers forward Anthony Davis chats with coach Frank Vogel during the third quarter against the Raptors at Staples Center.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 11, 2019
4:27 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis has been listed on the injury report for the first time this season, because of a sore right shoulder which he re-injured while blocking a shot Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Davis, who originally injured the shoulder Oct. 27 against Charlotte, has been listed as probable for Tuesday’s game at Phoenix and said while his shoulder “feels good,” the Lakers will monitor it through shootaround to see if he can play.

So far, the Lakers have not limited Davis’ minutes because of the injury.

“I really don’t remember if I was feeling it before that,” Davis said Monday when asked about the blocked shot. “I know I was feeling it a little before the game, but the blocked shot definitely caused that soreness to wake up a little bit. But, I mean, I still was able to go through the game fine, do some treatment afterwards. I think that blocked shot, as far as I can remember, kind of opened it up a little bit.”

The defensive framework coach Frank Vogel carefully put in place — a foundation the Lakers reinforced with enthusiasm and effort the past few weeks — fell apart.
Davis had a bit of a different response after Sunday‘s game.

“There’s really never a play I don’t feel it,” Davis said. “But I’m going to go out there and play. I try not to let it affect my game. I just play through it and then worry about taking care of it after the game.”

Coach Frank Vogel said there might come a time when he decides, independent of the medical staff, to rest a player, including Davis. But that time has not yet come.

Vogel was asked if Davis’ potential availability in May, during the playoffs, factors into their decision-making now.

“We’re looking at it very closely, for sure,” Vogel said. “We know the importance of Anthony to our system and our goals this year. So we’re gonna continue to look at it very closely day to day and make decisions at that point.”

Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket for a layup against the Raptors during the first half.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green, center, fights for a loose ball with Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, left, and OG Anunoby during the third quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have a few words for each other.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis draws a trio of Toronto defenders as he looks to score down low during the first half.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center JaVale McGee throws down a dunk against the Raptors during the first half.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis hangs on the rim for a moment after dunking against Toronto during the third quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam blocks a shot by Lakers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles times)
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam gets past Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma for a dunk during the fourth quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

LakersSports
Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
