Lakers’ Anthony Davis re-injured shoulder in loss to Raptors

Lakers star Anthony Davis has been listed on the injury report for the first time this season, because of a sore right shoulder which he re-injured while blocking a shot Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Davis, who originally injured the shoulder Oct. 27 against Charlotte, has been listed as probable for Tuesday’s game at Phoenix and said while his shoulder “feels good,” the Lakers will monitor it through shootaround to see if he can play.

So far, the Lakers have not limited Davis’ minutes because of the injury.

“I really don’t remember if I was feeling it before that,” Davis said Monday when asked about the blocked shot. “I know I was feeling it a little before the game, but the blocked shot definitely caused that soreness to wake up a little bit. But, I mean, I still was able to go through the game fine, do some treatment afterwards. I think that blocked shot, as far as I can remember, kind of opened it up a little bit.”

Davis had a bit of a different response after Sunday‘s game.

“There’s really never a play I don’t feel it,” Davis said. “But I’m going to go out there and play. I try not to let it affect my game. I just play through it and then worry about taking care of it after the game.”

Coach Frank Vogel said there might come a time when he decides, independent of the medical staff, to rest a player, including Davis. But that time has not yet come.

Vogel was asked if Davis’ potential availability in May, during the playoffs, factors into their decision-making now.

“We’re looking at it very closely, for sure,” Vogel said. “We know the importance of Anthony to our system and our goals this year. So we’re gonna continue to look at it very closely day to day and make decisions at that point.”