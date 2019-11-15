Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers’ Avery Bradley has hairline fracture in right leg

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been in the starting lineup for every game in which he has played.
Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been in the starting lineup for every game in which he has played.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 15, 2019
10:01 AM
Share

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has a hairline fracture in a non-weight-bearing bone in his right leg, an MRI exam performed Thursday night confirmed.

The Lakers announced that the injury was on the fibular head of Bradley’s leg and that he will be reevaluated in one to two weeks.

Bradley sustained the injury against San Antonio and missed the Lakers’ next game against the Chicago Bulls. Bradley has been in the starting lineup for every game in which he has played, with the Lakers relying on his defensive intensity to lift their starters.

The Lakers signed Bradley during free agency this year, and he had hoped to have better luck with injuries than he had in past seasons. Bradley has played in only 55, 46 and 63 games the last three seasons because of injuries.

Advertisement

Lakers
Lakers Newsletter: Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee are having plenty of fun
470717_la-sp-lakers-heat030_LS.jpg
Lakers
Lakers Newsletter: Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee are having plenty of fun
One could be excused for entering the season with concerns about the dynamic between veteran centers Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. So far, so good.

Lakers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Lakers newsletter
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement