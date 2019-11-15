Lakers’ Avery Bradley has hairline fracture in right leg

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has a hairline fracture in a non-weight-bearing bone in his right leg, an MRI exam performed Thursday night confirmed.

The Lakers announced that the injury was on the fibular head of Bradley’s leg and that he will be reevaluated in one to two weeks.

Bradley sustained the injury against San Antonio and missed the Lakers’ next game against the Chicago Bulls. Bradley has been in the starting lineup for every game in which he has played, with the Lakers relying on his defensive intensity to lift their starters.

The Lakers signed Bradley during free agency this year, and he had hoped to have better luck with injuries than he had in past seasons. Bradley has played in only 55, 46 and 63 games the last three seasons because of injuries.