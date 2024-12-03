Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt sidelined until at least January with ailing knee

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt hopes to make his season debut in January after swelling in his left knee has delayed his return to play.

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a player who could answer some of the team’s defense and rebounding problems, is now dealing with a knee issue that will push his targeted season debut into 2025.

“During the course of his return-to-play progression, Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt developed an effusion in his left knee,” the team said in a statement. “This development altered the course of his progression, and the team is currently targeting early January for his return to NBA games.”

Vanderbilt, 25, had offseason surgery on both of his feet and the team hoped he’d be ready for opening night. However, setbacks and pain have persisted, and the effusion, a collection of fluid around the joint also known as water on the knee, have pushed the target back.

Vanderbilt hasn’t played for the Lakers since he injured his foot on Feb. 1, 2024.

The team signed Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48-million extension before last season. He’s played in 29 games since then.