Jarred Vanderbilt is off the injury report, but will he play for Lakers vs. Warriors?

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, plays against the Houston Rockets in January 2024. Vanderbilt could make his season debut against the Warriors on Saturday.

The Lakers will begin a stretch of six consecutive road games with an unfamiliar sight — a nearly fully healthy roster.

The team will add a key rotation piece Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt officially cleared and off of the injury report the team released Friday afternoon. If he plays, it’ll be his season debut.

“We’re not going to put him out there in any situation where he would get hurt,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said after Vanderbilt was cleared earlier this week. “And we don’t feel that’s the case right now. Any player that’s coming back from an extended period of time, there will be a minutes restriction. We’re not going to overuse him.”

Vanderbilt hasn’t played since he sustained a foot injury on Feb. 1. Vanderbilt attempted to return last season in the postseason, but he was unable to get back on the floor before the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

In the offseason, he underwent surgeries on both of his feet, and while the team had hoped he’d be available early in the season, Vanderbilt said the recovery took around as long as he expected.

“It’s been a process, but I mean, you know credit to the staff, the guys, everybody in the organization for you know being patient and allowing me to heal and go through this full recovery process,” he said Wednesday. “But yeah, I feel like I’m in a good place now.”

Vanderbilt is a versatile defensive player and a strong rebounder, and when healthy, should help some of the Lakers’ issues in those areas.

Only veteran Christian Wood and seldom-used second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino are unavailable. Bronny James will not be with the Lakers at least for the start of their trip as he’ll play for the Lakers’ G League team.