Alex Caruso shows his value when Lakers run out of ‘quarterbacks’

Alex Caruso rose from the bench and the Staples Center crowd rumbled. A man sitting about 10 rows back from the court bowed as the fan favorite checked in for the first time Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Overshadowed by a dominant 50-point performance by Anthony Davis and a 32-point, 13-assist game from LeBron James, Caruso also earned some attention in Sunday’s 142-125 win with a season-high 16 points while filling an increased role due to point guard Rajon Rondo’s nagging hamstring injury.

With Rondo out and James dealing with four fouls in the first half Sunday, the Lakers (21-3) were without their “two quarterbacks,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. But Caruso called an audible for himself.

“The role I’m being asked to play, I think I’m playing it really well,” said Caruso, who added four assists, two steals and no turnovers Sunday. “I think I can continue to do that. Tonight was the role where I said I think I’m capable of, but on this team, I don’t need to do that every night.”

Caruso said with Rondo out, he needed to be more aggressive on offense. Vogel praised his smart decisions in the paint while the unassuming second-year guard continues to emerge from a three-point shooting slump He made two-of-three three-pointers Sunday after shooting 27% from long range in October and November.

“He’s just playing with a lot of confidence on that end,” Vogel said.

While another injury to guard Avery Bradley robbed the team of one of its most valued defenders, it has also helped boost the confidence of another backup guard. With Bradley sidelined with a hairline fracture in his leg, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope increased his minutes per game from 19.6 before Bradley’s injury to 27.8 before Sunday’s game. During 28 minutes Sunday, he had nine points, five assists and two rebounds.

The seventh-year guard became a scapegoat for much fan frustration with his slow start this season, but he has blossomed during Bradley’s absence. He averaged 10.2 points during the 13 games since Bradley’s diagnosis, a jump from 5.3 points in the first 11 games.

“This league is built off of confidence,” Bradley said, “and once [Caldwell-Pope] was inserted into the starting lineup and able to get a rhythm and some confidence, he’s been playing great for our team.”

If Bradley’s recovery goes as planned, he’ll return to the court during the team’s upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Wednesday at Orlando. Vogel said Sunday that the nine-year guard has practiced in three-on-three and four-on-four situations.

Highlights from the Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Lakers are still hurting without Bradley, especially on the defensive end. Vogel said he yelled at the team for giving up 125 points to the Timberwolves on Sunday, even though he admitted likely no one listened when they still won by 17 points and scored a season high.

With what he called his most competitive and talented roster he’s coached from a defensive standpoint, Vogel believes defensive production is a “minimum requirement” to earn playing time. That is why he so readily turned to Caldwell-Pope and Caruso in the face of recent injuries.

“KCP and Alex have separated themselves from the group in that regard,” Vogel said. “We got a lot of two way players on our team. But those two guys in particular have excelled on the defensive end with their speed, length and athleticism.”