Lakers guard Avery Bradley could return from injury Wednesday

Avery Bradley could return to the Lakers’ lineup as soon as Wednesday.

The guard, who has been out for three weeks with a hairline fracture in his lower right leg, was reevaluated by team doctors Saturday and cleared for full contact. The Lakers have listed him as out for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bradley’s reaction to full-contact drills will impact his availability going forward, but a person familiar with his condition said that if he responds well, he is expected to be probable for Wednesday’s game in Orlando. The Lakers’ game against the Magic opens a five-game road trip that will culminate with a showdown in Milwaukee against the Bucks, who along with the Lakers are an NBA-best 20-3.

Bradley had been in the Lakers’ starting lineup before his injury. He earned the spot through tenacious defensive effort and unmatched energy. The Lakers’ defense struggled at first without him and has spent the last few weeks working to make up for his loss.