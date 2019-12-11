Kyle Kuzma will miss Lakers’ game against Magic because of sprained ankle

Kyle Kuzma will miss Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic because of a sprained left ankle he suffered on Nov. 29 against the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma did not miss any games to this point, but his ankle has bothered him intermittently since the injury.

The Lakers medical staff re-evaluated his injury and determined he should sit out to allow his ankle to fully heal. The Lakers are listing him as day-to-day.

Kuzma also missed four games at the start of the season with a stress reaction in his left ankle that he suffered while playing for Team USA during the summer.

He has averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season on 43.3% shooting. The third-year forward has come off the bench for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers officially announced that Avery Bradley will be probable for Wednesday’s game, making his return after missing nearly a month with a hairline fracture in his right leg.

The Lakers did not have an official shootaround on Wednesday, but Rajon Rondo worked out on the court in the morning. The team has listed him as questionable.