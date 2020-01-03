Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers’ win over Pelicans shows why they traded their future for Anthony Davis

The Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball, facing his former team, fouls the Lakers’ LeBron James in the first quarter Friday night at Staples Center.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ LeBron James tosses powder into the air during his pregame ritual before Friday night’s tipoff.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes fouls Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half Friday night.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green shoots a three-pointer over New Orleans’ Josh Hart during the first quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma shadows the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, a former Laker, during the second quarter at Staples Center.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tries to drive past Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the second quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ LeBron James drives against the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday, lower left, as Brandon Ingram looks on at Staples Center.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ LeBron James lofts an alley-oop pass to teammate Anthony Davis against the Pelicans.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center JaVale McGee looks to block a first-half shot attempt by the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green, who finished with 25 points, tries to maneuver around Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes for a shot in the first half.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
10:16 PM
Two years after the Lakers said they would absolutely not consider trading Brandon Ingram, and three years after they called Lonzo Ball the face of the franchise, the pair of No. 2 overall draft picks heard their names announced during pregame introductions in Staples Center as members of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

The crowd mostly cheered. Later a tribute video played in the arena, welcoming them back with clips of some of the better moments they experienced as members of the Lakers.

The game started with a three-pointer from Ball, but throughout the course of Friday night’s play game it became clear why the Lakers sacrificed the three promising young players along with Josh Hart to get better. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 123-113 and Anthony Davis, for whom the three were traded, scored 46 points, after scoring 41 against the Pelicans in their first meeting. Ingram and Ball also had a productive night: Ball finished with 23 points and Ingram with 22.

LeBron James scored 17 points and had 15 assists while Danny Green finished with 25 points.

Like in their game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Lakers started hot. They scored 42 points in the first quarter, making 60.9% of their shots, led by Green, who made five first-quarter threes and scored 17 points.

The Lakers had hoped to take a lesson from their win over the Suns. Despite having a 36-point lead, the Suns cut their deficit to five in the fourth quarter and ultimately lost by 10. In looking back, they saw complacency in themselves once they’d built that big lead, and a failure to react to the Suns’ adjustments.

Because Phoenix made the game so close, James and Davis had to play in the fourth quarter after Lakers coach Frank Vogel had planned to sit them.

On Friday night, the Lakers started the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead. And again their opponent made a run. The Pelicans scored nine unanswered points to open the quarter.

New Orleans cut the Lakers’ lead to single digits with a short jumper from Ball.

With less than four minutes remaining, Davis elevated to catch a lob from James. With Ingram clinging to his bicep, Davis scored to extend the Lakers’ lead to 11.

Later back-to-back dunks by Ball and Ingram cut the Lakers’ lead to seven. Once again, though, the Lakers had enough to withstand a motivated opponent’s counterpunch.

Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
