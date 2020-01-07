Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Anthony Davis goes down hard, but Lakers still roll Knicks

1/14
Anthony Davis is helped off the court after taking a fall during the third quarter of a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/14
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is hit in the head by Knicks forward Bobby Portis while driving to the basket during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/14
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope loses his headband after getting hit in the head by Knicks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
4/14
LeBron James celebrates after getting a basket and a foul during a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / esLos Angeles Times)
5/14
Anthony Davis is fouled by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
6/14
LeBron James is fouled by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
7/14
LeBron James loses the ball as he’s fouled by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington, second from right, during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
8/14
JaVale McGee (7) and Danny Green (14) battle for loose ball with Knicks center Taj Gibson during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
9/14
Knicks guard Elfrid Payton loses the ball in front of Lakers Javale McGee, Danny Green and Anthony Davis during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
10/14
LeBron James throws a no-look pass during the second quarter of a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
11/14
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tries to throw a pass while being defended by Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
12/14
JaVale McGee blocks a shot from Knicks forward Julius Randle during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
13/14
Kyle Kuzma drives to the basket during a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
14/14
Rajon Rondo loses his head band as he gets a pass off against the Knicks during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania Ganguli 
Jan. 7, 2020
10:06 PM
Every person sitting on the Lakers bench stood up and gathered around Anthony Davis. Players and coaches had concerned expressions as trainers worked on Davis, who clutched his lower back.

It was late in the third quarter and he’d taken a fall after being called for a foul. Even after the horn signaling the end of the timeout rang, the crowd remained affixed to his spot under the basket.

Eventually, Davis rose with the help of LeBron James. He walked gingerly to the locker room. Davis later had x-rays which came back negative, but he was sore because of a sacral contusion, which is a bruise to the bone right above one’s tailbone.

It was a tense moment during a game that went smoothly for the Lakers otherwise.

When last the Lakers and Knicks met, they were dysfunctional franchises in the country’s two biggest markets. The Lakers righted their ship over the summer, the Knicks did not. That showed Tuesday night at Staples Center when the Lakers (30-7) beat the Knicks (10-27) 117-87 in a game in which they did not trail after the first quarter.

James scored 31 points, making 9-of-19 shots including 6-of-12 threes. It was just the eighth game in his career that James has attempted at least 12 threes, and four of those games have come against the Knicks.

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joined James in scoring in double figures.

Davis only scored five points, but had six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. A game after the Lakers had 20 blocks against the Detroit Pistons, they combined for 11 blocks.

There was some doubt as to whether James would play at all. He had been feeling ill during the day and left shootaround early to get some rest. When he arrived at Staples Center around 5:45 p.m., James walked in carrying a bag of peeled oranges and coughing occasionally. But after meeting with team doctors, James decided to play.

The Lakers also were unsure about Bradley, who seemed to suffer an ankle sprain Sunday against the Pistons. Overnight, Bradley experienced minimal swelling and felt healthy enough Tuesday to play.

Although the Lakers did not have the kind of fast-paced start they did against the Suns and Pelicans last week, they didn’t really need it. They led by five points after one quarter despite making only 30% of their shots in the early part of the quarter, and turning the ball over five times.

The second quarter gave them an opportunity to extend their lead. Then the Lakers made 68.4% of their shots and, despite committing six turnovers and outscored the Knicks by 12.

The first half also saw one ejection. Bobby Portis was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after swiping at Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s head. Caldwell-Pope underwent concussion testing and was cleared to return to the game. He finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Markazi: Dwight Howard’s renaissance with the Lakers has marked an improbable comeback

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
