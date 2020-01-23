Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

LeBron James’ triple-double leads Lakers past Nets

Nets guard Kyrie Irving defends against Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half of a game Jan. 23, 2020, at Barclays Center.
Nets guard Kyrie Irving defends against Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half Thursday at Barclays Center.
(Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
7:27 PM
NEW YORK — 

There are some games the Lakers win with defense, like their 100-92 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Thursday night’s win was of a different sort.

Few defensive stops were made in the game, but the Lakers had enough firepower. They beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 to sweep a New York City back-to-back and improve to 36-9. The loss dropped the Nets to 18-25.

LeBron James finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He will go to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Saturday 18 points shy of passing Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list.

Overall, the Lakers made 52.4% of their shots and 54.3% of their three-pointers, with Danny Green contributing a team-high four of them. Six players scored in double figures and Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard contributed double doubles.

The teams combined for 145 points at halftime. The Lakers eclipsed 100 points before the third quarter ended with a jubilant celebration following a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Jared Dudley.

Although the Nets cut the Lakers’ deficit to three points in the third quarter, the Lakers pulled away in the fourth.

Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
