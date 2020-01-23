LeBron James’ triple-double leads Lakers past Nets

There are some games the Lakers win with defense, like their 100-92 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Thursday night’s win was of a different sort.

Few defensive stops were made in the game, but the Lakers had enough firepower. They beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 to sweep a New York City back-to-back and improve to 36-9. The loss dropped the Nets to 18-25.

LeBron James finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He will go to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Saturday 18 points shy of passing Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list.

Advertisement

Overall, the Lakers made 52.4% of their shots and 54.3% of their three-pointers, with Danny Green contributing a team-high four of them. Six players scored in double figures and Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard contributed double doubles.

The teams combined for 145 points at halftime. The Lakers eclipsed 100 points before the third quarter ended with a jubilant celebration following a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Jared Dudley.

Although the Nets cut the Lakers’ deficit to three points in the third quarter, the Lakers pulled away in the fourth.