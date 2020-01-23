LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard are All-Star game starters

The Lakers will have multiple players in the NBA All-Star game for the first time since 2013, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both selected as starters for the Feb. 16 contest in Chicago, it was announced Thursday.

The Lakers’ duo will be joined by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who will represent the team in his first year in Los Angeles.

It’ll be James’ 16th All-Star start — breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history.

Along with James, Davis and Leonard, second-year phenom Luka Doncic and Houston guard James Harden were chosen as starters. The NBA uses a formula that combines fan, media and player voting to select the game’s starters.

The East starters include reigning-MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, Boston guard Kemba Walker and Atlanta guard Trae Young.

It’s Young, Siakam and Doncic’s first All-Star appearances.

Just like last year, James and Antetokounmpo will be the game’s captains as the leading vote-getters in the West and East, with the players drafting their teams regardless of conference affiliation on Feb. 6.

Reserves will be announced Jan. 30.