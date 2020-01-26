Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

The world is mourning Kobe Bryant. What are your memories of the Lakers legend?

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant hugs South Korean fans during a promotional tour through Asia during the 2011 offseason.
(Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)
By Times Staff
Jan. 26, 2020
2:01 PM
Fans around the world were left reeling by the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

In Los Angeles, a crowd gathered at L.A. Live to mourn the basketball legend, whose career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016.

“He was a legend in this city. He taught us that, with hard work, you can be the best at anything,” Kyle Robinson, a lifelong Lakers fan, said. “All those videos showing him in the gym, late nights, it was empowering, it was inspiring.”

Athletes, celebrities and public figures responded to news of Bryant’s death on social media.

The Times wants to hear about your memories of Kobe Bryant, whether it’s an unforgettable Lakers game or a chance encounter in Southern California or elsewhere. Share them with us in the form below.

Times Staff
