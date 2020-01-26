The world is mourning Kobe Bryant. What are your memories of the Lakers legend?

Fans around the world were left reeling by the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.
In Los Angeles, a crowd gathered at L.A. Live to mourn the basketball legend, whose career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016.
“He was a legend in this city. He taught us that, with hard work, you can be the best at anything,” Kyle Robinson, a lifelong Lakers fan, said. “All those videos showing him in the gym, late nights, it was empowering, it was inspiring.”
The scene at LA Live #Kobe pic.twitter.com/jWvTKyCXjp— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020
Athletes, celebrities and public figures responded to news of Bryant’s death on social media.
Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020
-
-
