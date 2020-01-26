The world is mourning Kobe Bryant. What are your memories of the Lakers legend?

Fans around the world were left reeling by the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

In Los Angeles, a crowd gathered at L.A. Live to mourn the basketball legend, whose career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016.

“He was a legend in this city. He taught us that, with hard work, you can be the best at anything,” Kyle Robinson, a lifelong Lakers fan, said. “All those videos showing him in the gym, late nights, it was empowering, it was inspiring.”

Athletes, celebrities and public figures responded to news of Bryant’s death on social media.

Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

