Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers players shocked and speechless after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death

Lakers players found out on flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash.
Lakers players found out on flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash.
(Kevin Lee / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
4:41 PM
Share

Many Lakers were sleeping as they flew home from Philadelphia on Sunday, as devastating news began to spread through the plane.

Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash.

One of the players who was awake was the only one who had been a Lakers teammate of Bryant’s. Dwight Howard began circulating the news as soon as he found out. Kurt Rambis and the Lakers director of media relations, Alison Bogli, addressed the coaches. Then Lakers coach Frank Vogel went to the area of the plane where players sit to address his team.

They were shocked. Devastated. Speechless. LeBron James, who had just passed Bryant on the league’s all-time scoring list the night before, appeared broken up. He’d idolized Bryant as a teenager and looked to follow his lead into the NBA.

Advertisement

The Times is offering coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

Now the NBA and the Lakers will grapple with determining how to proceed with their regular business. At arenas around the NBA, moments of silence were held. Fans from Madison Square Garden to the Amway Center in Orlando chanted Bryant’s name.

Lakers
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement