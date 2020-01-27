Kobe Bryant fans honor him through poetry

In a request for Kobe Bryant memories, some fans expressed themselves through poetry. It’s a fitting tribute to the legendary Lakers great who wrote a poem called “Dear Basketball” to announce his retirement from the NBA. That poem was made into a film that earned him an Academy Award, a Sports Emmy and an Annie Award.
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others. His career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016, and included five NBA championship titles, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP.
Goodbye Kobe
You gave us everything you had
everyday, every game, all the time
on the court and off the court
gave us the best you had
to your fans, to your team
to your family...to everyone
your smile, your hustle
your virtue, your sincerity
unselfishness, honor and charity
it was all good
it was all great
it was all one of a kind
Goodbye Kobe.
We all love you.
—Steven Hashim Fall River, Mass.
Jump Then Pump
I bounce
but don’t break
glide
sometimes fly
swirl
twirl
then stop on a dime
change directions at will
become one with wood
I deal
steal
always look good
cling to clouds
step on air
flair like fire
which burns off my hair
as I
jump then pump
without any fear
then smash the
freshly plucked pumpkin
through the
neon orange sphere...
—Reg E. Gaines, San Diego