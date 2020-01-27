Kobe Bryant fans honor him through poetry

In a request for Kobe Bryant memories, some fans expressed themselves through poetry. It’s a fitting tribute to the legendary Lakers great who wrote a poem called “Dear Basketball” to announce his retirement from the NBA. That poem was made into a film that earned him an Academy Award, a Sports Emmy and an Annie Award.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others. His career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016, and included five NBA championship titles, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP.

Goodbye Kobe

You gave us everything you had

everyday, every game, all the time

on the court and off the court

gave us the best you had

to your fans, to your team

to your family...to everyone

your smile, your hustle



your virtue, your sincerity

unselfishness, honor and charity

it was all good

it was all great

it was all one of a kind

Goodbye Kobe.

We all love you.

—Steven Hashim Fall River, Mass.

Jump Then Pump

I bounce

but don’t break

glide

sometimes fly

swirl

twirl

then stop on a dime

change directions at will

become one with wood

I deal

steal

always look good

cling to clouds

step on air

flair like fire

which burns off my hair

as I

jump then pump

without any fear

then smash the

freshly plucked pumpkin

through the

neon orange sphere...

—Reg E. Gaines, San Diego