Lakers

Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game with apparent leg injury

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, warming up for a game Jan. 22, 2020, in New York, exited Friday night’s game with an apparent leg injury.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis
(Elsa / Getty Images)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Feb. 21, 2020
7:54 PM
Lakers forward Anthony Davis took himself out of Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of an apparent injury to his right leg.

Davis was guarding Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. less than two minutes into the game when the two collided on the perimeter. Davis began to limp and removed himself from the game.

After Davis was quickly checked on the bench, he limped to the locker room. He checked back into the game with 8:28 left in the second quarter.

Davis has missed only seven of the Lakers’ 53 games this season, and none since Jan. 18.

The 6-foot-10 All-Star is averaging 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Broderick Turner
Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
