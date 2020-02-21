Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game with apparent leg injury

Lakers forward Anthony Davis took himself out of Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of an apparent injury to his right leg.

Davis was guarding Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. less than two minutes into the game when the two collided on the perimeter. Davis began to limp and removed himself from the game.

After Davis was quickly checked on the bench, he limped to the locker room. He checked back into the game with 8:28 left in the second quarter.

Anthony Davis is headed to Lakers locker room, limping — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 22, 2020

Davis has missed only seven of the Lakers’ 53 games this season, and none since Jan. 18.

The 6-foot-10 All-Star is averaging 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field.