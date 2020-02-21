Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers plan to sign Markieff Morris, waive DeMarcus Cousins

Markieff Morris drives against Wizards forward Thomas Bryant while playing for the Pistons on Jan. 20, 2020.
Markieff Morris drives against Wizards forward Thomas Bryant while playing for the Pistons earlier this season.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Feb. 21, 2020
4:54 PM
Markieff Morris, a 6-foot-10 forward shooting 39.7% from three-point range this season, plans to sign with the Lakers, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The eight-year veteran became a free agent after he reached an agreement Friday on a buyout of his contract with the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers have 15 players on their roster, so they will waive injured center DeMarcus Cousins before they can sign Morris.

Morris, 30, had a conversation with Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and coach Frank Vogel on Friday, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Morris, whose twin brother Marcus was traded to the Clippers, will be able to be on the Lakers’ playoff roster because he will have signed before the March 1 deadline of waived players to be eligible for post-season play.

Morris averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 44 games this season for the Pistons, 16 as a starter.

Over his nine-year career, he has averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, and made 34.5% of his three-pointers.

The Lakers had interest in Morris last season, but he decided to join the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Broderick Turner
Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
