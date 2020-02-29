Best Game Ever: Anthony Davis had never been in a zone like this one

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Anthony Davis.

Feb. 21, 2016: New Orleans Pelicans 111, Detroit Pistons 106

59 pts, 24-34 FGs, 2-2 3FGs, 9-10 FTs, 20 reb, 4 ast

The Lakers star big man has proved that a move to Los Angeles hasn’t kept him from being able to deliver some of the NBA’s most eye-popping numbers. He’s scored 40 points or more four times, with one 50-point game. He’s grabbed 20 rebounds. He’s blocked eight shots. But he’s never felt quite the way he did in a game four years ago, when he went to the kind of place that’s almost indescribable. Davis tried to take us inside the zone with him.

“My most memorable game is my 59-20 game. I was just in that zone. I’ve never really been in a zone like that — this was something different. It was so much fun. I kind of felt like Kobe felt when he scored 81. I think that was one of the best games I’ve ever played in my life. When you’re in the zone, you don’t want to come out. The basket, it’s like it’s the size of a trash can. You’re in the zone, and it just feels so good. The ball feels good, anything you shoot is going in, no matter how you shoot it or where you shoot it from. It’s one of those things where it’s hard to describe it unless you’re in it. And that night, I was fortunate enough to be in it.”