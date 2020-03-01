Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

LeBron James and Lakers teach Zion Williamson some lessons in win over Pelicans

LeBron James drives to the basket during the Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
(Rusty Costanza / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
March 1, 2020
7:46 PM
NEW ORLEANS — 

LeBron James faced Zion Williamson one-on-one late in Sunday night’s game. James stepped back and released a three-pointer over the heralded Pelicans rookie and sank it with 2 minutes 27 seconds left. Having given the Lakers a five-point lead, he backpedaled and looked toward the Lakers’ bench with his tongue hanging out, Williamson trailing close behind. James’ face then settled into a snarl.

The Lakers beat New Orleans 122-114 to sweep the regular-season series 4-0 against the young team.

James notched a triple-double with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma started in place of Anthony Davis, who was listed as being out with a sore knee, and scored 20 points. The Lakers also received 40 points off their bench, nearly twice what the Pelicans got from theirs. Williamson led New Orleans with 35 points and added seven rebounds. Lonzo Ball nearly had a triple-double for the Pelicans with 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

The Lakers trailed by four after the first quarter and had a two-point lead at halftime. There were 16 lead changes through the first three quarters.

The Lakers often double-teamed Williamson, and the Pelicans often double-teamed James — with less success. On a critical fourth-quarter play, James was behind Williamson as the former Duke standout dribbled the ball, then Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrived to put extra pressure on the Pelicans rookie. Williamson backed up, fell and turned over the ball. The Lakers scored to take a five-point lead.

The Lakers (46-13), who have won eight of their last nine, could face the Pelicans (26-34) again in the first round of the playoffs. Sunday’s game, though, put a dent in the Pelicans’ postseason hopes. They dropped to three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who are in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
