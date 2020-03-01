Lakers waive guard Troy Daniels, giving him chance to sign with playoff team

The Lakers waived guard Troy Daniels on Sunday to give him an opportunity to sign with another playoff team. Daniels averaged 11.1 minutes and 4.2 points per game this season. If the Lakers were to sign another player before the season ends, they likely would have waived Daniels to open up the roster spot.

Knowing that, Daniels’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, worked with the Lakers to make that move by Sunday. March 1 is the last day a player can be waived and still maintain eligibility for another team’s playoff roster.

“Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Daniels wrote on Twitter. “But it was best for ME..! I’ve been tested in my life before and I have came out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be [part] of such [an] unbelievable organization of the @Lakers.”

According to coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers have no “imminent” plans to fill that roster spot.

Advertisement

“We wanted to maintain the flexibility to add a player if we need one, if we have a particular injury to a position,” Vogel said. “If we were to do something and cross that road at some point, and we had to use Troy’s roster spot, then Troy would be left out in the cold. So we wanted to do the right thing by the player and also obviously give ourselves some flexibility if we need to make some type of move in the future.”

The Lakers are scheduled to meet with guard Dion Waiters on Monday. They signed forward Markieff Morris last week and waived center DeMarcus Cousins to do so.