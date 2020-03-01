Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers waive guard Troy Daniels, giving him chance to sign with playoff team

The Lakers parted ways with Troy Daniels on Sunday, allowing the guard to retain his eligibility for another team’s playoff roster.
The Lakers parted ways with Troy Daniels on Sunday, allowing the guard to retain his eligibility for another team’s playoff roster.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
March 1, 2020
6:24 PM
Share
NEW ORLEANS — 

The Lakers waived guard Troy Daniels on Sunday to give him an opportunity to sign with another playoff team. Daniels averaged 11.1 minutes and 4.2 points per game this season. If the Lakers were to sign another player before the season ends, they likely would have waived Daniels to open up the roster spot.

Knowing that, Daniels’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, worked with the Lakers to make that move by Sunday. March 1 is the last day a player can be waived and still maintain eligibility for another team’s playoff roster.

“Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Daniels wrote on Twitter. “But it was best for ME..! I’ve been tested in my life before and I have came out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be [part] of such [an] unbelievable organization of the @Lakers.”

According to coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers have no “imminent” plans to fill that roster spot.

Advertisement

California
Vanessa Bryant ‘devastated’ by allegations that deputies shared Kobe crash photos
Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life
California
Vanessa Bryant ‘devastated’ by allegations that deputies shared Kobe crash photos
The Los Angeles Times first reported allegations that deputies were sharing graphic crash photos. Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer has asked for an investigation.
More Coverage
Deputies were ordered to delete crash photos to avoid discipline

“We wanted to maintain the flexibility to add a player if we need one, if we have a particular injury to a position,” Vogel said. “If we were to do something and cross that road at some point, and we had to use Troy’s roster spot, then Troy would be left out in the cold. So we wanted to do the right thing by the player and also obviously give ourselves some flexibility if we need to make some type of move in the future.”

The Lakers are scheduled to meet with guard Dion Waiters on Monday. They signed forward Markieff Morris last week and waived center DeMarcus Cousins to do so.

Lakers
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement