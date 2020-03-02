Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers work out JR Smith and Dion Waiters as they seek to fill final roster spot

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters in action during the first half against the Clippers on Jan. 24 in Miami.
Dion Waiters began the season with Miami.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
March 2, 2020
4:41 PM
The Lakers worked out JR Smith and Dion Waiters on Monday as they began the process to fill their final roster spot, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The team might bring in other players and is in no rush to fill the spot, which was created Sunday when the Lakers waived Troy Daniels in an effort to maintain flexibility while still allowing the backup guard an opportunity to sign with another playoff team. Players waived after March 1 are not eligible to join another team’s playoff roster.

Waiters worked out for the Lakers on Monday morning, in a session one source said was impressive. He then met with vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, coach Frank Vogel and special adviser Kurt Rambis, who helps steer the front office.

Waiters, a 28-year-old shooting guard, started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012 and overlapped with LeBron James there for one year. In his career he has averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot 34.8% from three-point range, 41.8% overall.

He was represented by Pelinka when he signed with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2016. Pelinka became the Lakers general manager in the spring of 2017. That summer, despite interest from the Lakers, Waiters re-signed with the Heat.

Waiters became a regular starter for Miami but was hampered by injuries. His time with the Heat ended in rocky fashion. He was suspended three times this past fall and then traded to Memphis as part of the deal that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. The Grizzlies then waived Waiters, who has played in only three games this season.

Smith is a 34-year-old guard who has made 41.9% of his shots in his career and 37.3% of his three-point attempts. He was the sixth man of the year in the 2012-13 season.

His shooting range and connection with James are part of what interests the Lakers. Smith played some of his best basketball with James on the Cavaliers, reaching the NBA Finals four years in a row. He was traded to Cleveland in a deal that sent Waiters to Oklahoma City.

During the 2018-19 season, after James left Cleveland, Smith played in only 11 games for the rebuilding Cavaliers. The team announced in November 2018 that Smith would no longer be with the team and waived him in June. He’s been out of the NBA since then.

Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
