LeBron James leads Lakers past Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The two MVP candidates stared at each other. Giannis Antetokounmpo crouched forward in a defensive stance as LeBron James considered how he would attack him.

Staples Center’s star-studded crowd rose to its feet and their cheers became a roar to honor the matchup they’d all come to see. James drove by Antetokounmpo to score, and the crescendo continued.

Little moments like that dotted Friday night’s game, a presumptive precursor to the NBA Finals. The league’s two best teams, the league’s two brightest stars, a final meeting until perhaps June 4.

The Lakers won this time, 113-103, to even their regular-season series and secure their first playoff berth since 2013.

Advertisement

There was no end-of-road-trip malaise for them as there was in Milwaukee in December, and no eruption of three-pointers from Antetokounmpo. Instead James showed why he has a case for the league’s top individual award, and why he means so much to the Lakers.

James finished with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field, with seven assists and eight rebounds. Anthony Davis added 30 points for the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

James and Antetokounmpo each went into halftime with 12 points and the score tied at 48. Brook Lopez also contributed 10 first-half points for the Bucks.

Advertisement

The Lakers didn’t have any other double-digit scorers, but center JaVale McGee had an impressive defensive half with three steals, one blocked shot and six defensive rebounds in 10 minutes and 43 seconds.

At halftime the Lakers figured out how to score on the league’s best defense.

They scored 39 points, outscoring the Bucks by 11. Avery Bradley took two charges in the third quarter. James scored 14 points and Davis contributed 11. The Lakers made 14 of 23 shots and led by as many as 15 points.

Milwaukee threatened to spoil the Lakers night in the fourth quarter. With James on the bench, the Bucks cut the Lakers’ lead to four, but couldn’t get closer.

On one play in the fourth, James took a shot as he was fouled and the ball rolled around the rim in a series of circles before dropping through the net as James celebrated on the sideline. When he got to the free-throw line, fans from the courtside seats to the upper decks stood and shouted “M-V-P, M-V-P!”

They do that often, but on this night the chant carried a little more meaning.