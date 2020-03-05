Hi, this is Tania Ganguli, Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times, here with your Lakers newsletter.

Years ago an NBA general manager told me something that stuck with me. “Beware of a great player on a bad team,” he said. He thought it said something about whether that player had a willingness to win and the qualities necessary to make the most of his talents for the sake of the team.

What Anthony Davis has done this season has been an argument against that kind of thinking. For years he was a great player on a bad team. Twice he was a great player on a team that became a scrappy underdog in the playoffs and didn’t get very far.

Now, though, Davis is a great player on a great team and he has seamlessly adjusted to the change in expectation. The fact that he plays for an organization that expects to compete for a championship this season and thinks it can win it doesn’t make him shrink. He’s still able to shine.

If you ask Rajon Rondo, who played alongside Davis in New Orleans, that’s because there was no adjustment needed. He was asked about the subject after Tuesday night’s game when Davis played a particularly inspired second quarter.

“No,” Rondo said, when asked if Davis has changed. “I played with him I think two seasons ago, and he was pretty locked in. We had a pretty good run at it a couple years back. But this is obviously a bigger stage, more lights, more action, and he’s been doing it since obviously I played with him.”

LeBron James didn’t even let me get that far. I asked him if something about the opportunity to win a championship can be inspiring for great players like himself and Davis. James rejected the premise. He talked, as he often does, about the process and how important it is for him to focus on that.

“That’s a ways away, that’s a ways away,” James said. “Right now we’re playing for a growth mind set and how we continue to get better throughout the regular season, how we can get better every week. And as the season continues to wind down, how we can get better as the playoffs start.”

All season long, the Lakers have accepted the burden of championship expectations. They’ve been clear that’s what they want. When asked to discuss that in less abstract terms, they downplay it. Publicly, there are no predictions or bold proclamations in those moments.

A week ago I was very pessimistic about the Memphis Grizzlies’ chances of retaining the eighth seed for the playoffs, and optimistic about the Pelicans’ chances of moving into that position.

That has not borne out yet.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game winning streak, including a win over the Lakers on Saturday, and the Pelicans are on a three-game losing streak, including a loss to the Lakers. Although there are other teams hoping for the playoffs that are surging, they won’t get there without some help from Memphis.

Luke Walton’s Sacramento Kings have won three games in a row and the Portland Trail Blazers have won two. But they are both 3 1/2 games behind the Grizzlies, who throttled the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night.

The Lakers, meanwhile, still have a 5 1/2-game lead at the top of the Western Conference. It used to be the Denver Nuggets trailing them, but now a different team sits behind them hoping for a Lakers stumble: the Clippers, who are on a five-game winning streak.

