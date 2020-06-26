Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus, league announces

An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store.
The NBA announces that 16 out of 302 players tested on Tuesday returned positive results for the coronavirus.
(Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
June 26, 2020
8:23 AM
Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus in the league’s opening round of testing, the NBA and its players’ union announced jointly Friday.

Mandatory testing began Tuesday among the 22 NBA teams slated to return to action in late July on the Disney World campus. The league administered 302 tests, with 5.29 percent returning positive.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” the announcement said.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr., two Phoenix Suns and three members of the Sacramento Kings, including guard Buddy Hield, are among the players who tested positive — either via their own announcement or media reports.

Coaching and support staffs were also tested. Those results haven’t been released.

