Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: How the teams match up for Game 1 tonight
A look at how the top-seeded Lakers and No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers match up for their first-round playoff series:
STARTERS
LAKERS | TRAIL BLAZERS
Player, Ht. | Pos. | Ht., Player
LeBron James, 6-9 | F | 6-8, Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis, 6-10 |F | 6-11, Zach Collins
JaVale McGee, 7-0 | C | 7-0, Jusuf Nurkic
Danny Green, 6-6 | G | 6-3, CJ McCollum
K. Caldwell-Pope, 6-5 | G | 6-2, Damian Lillard
James and Davis will pose matchup problems for Portland, especially with Collins missing at least Game 1 because of an ankle injury. The Lakers begin the series without veteran guards Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley, who started 47 games between them, which will make handling Portland’s guards difficult.
Lakers star LeBron James says being in the Orlando bubble because of the coronavirus presents the most challenging NBA title run he’s faced in his career.
RESERVES
LAKERS | TRAIL BLAZERS
Player, Ht. | Pos. | Ht., Player
Alex Caruso, 6-5 | G | 6-5, Gary Trent Jr.
Dwight Howard, 6-10 | C | 7-0, Hassan Whiteside
Kyle Kuzma, 6-8 | F | 6-8, Mario Hezonja
Dion Waiters, 6-3 | G | 6-3, Anfernee Simons
Markieff Morris, 6-8 | F | 6-9, Wenyen Gabriel
Kuzma had a terrific run in the seeding game in the bubble, both with his scoring and his defense. Gabriel will start in place of Collins for the opener.
Lionel Hollins, one of coach Frank Vogel’s top assistants, was told he couldn’t join the Lakers in Orlando for health reasons. A look at how he’s handling it.
COACHES
The two coaches aren’t that familiar with each other’s styles or teams, as Frank Vogel spent his entire career in the Eastern Conference before becoming the Lakers coach this season while Terry Stotts is in his eighth season with the Trail Blazers. Vogel led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference in his first season, and Stotts has guided the Trail Blazers to the playoffs in all but his first season with the team.
INTANGIBLES
The Lakers have more championship experience than Portland with six players who have won NBA titles on their roster, including James, who has won three. An intangible the Trail Blazers have is momentum — whereas the Lakers have won only three of eight games in the bubble, Portland has won seven of nine, including its last four.
