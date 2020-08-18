Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: How the teams match up for Game 1 tonight

Lakers forward LeBron James defends against Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, half of Portland's dynamic backcourt.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
10:07 AM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

A look at how the top-seeded Lakers and No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers match up for their first-round playoff series:

STARTERS

LAKERS | TRAIL BLAZERS

Player, Ht. | Pos. | Ht., Player

Advertisement

LeBron James, 6-9 | F | 6-8, Carmelo Anthony

Anthony Davis, 6-10 |F | 6-11, Zach Collins

JaVale McGee, 7-0 | C | 7-0, Jusuf Nurkic

Danny Green, 6-6 | G | 6-3, CJ McCollum

Advertisement

K. Caldwell-Pope, 6-5 | G | 6-2, Damian Lillard

James and Davis will pose matchup problems for Portland, especially with Collins missing at least Game 1 because of an ankle injury. The Lakers begin the series without veteran guards Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley, who started 47 games between them, which will make handling Portland’s guards difficult.

Lakers

LeBron James says 2020 NBA playoffs will be ‘toughest championship run for me’

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass under pressure from CJ McCollum (R) and Mario Hezonja.

Lakers

LeBron James says 2020 NBA playoffs will be ‘toughest championship run for me’

Lakers star LeBron James says being in the Orlando bubble because of the coronavirus presents the most challenging NBA title run he’s faced in his career.

More Coverage

Rajon Rondo likely won’t play in Lakers’ playoff opener vs. Trail Blazers
Left out of NBA’s bubble, Lionel Hollins created his own as he helps Lakers from home

RESERVES

Advertisement

LAKERS | TRAIL BLAZERS

Player, Ht. | Pos. | Ht., Player

Alex Caruso, 6-5 | G | 6-5, Gary Trent Jr.

Dwight Howard, 6-10 | C | 7-0, Hassan Whiteside

Advertisement

Kyle Kuzma, 6-8 | F | 6-8, Mario Hezonja

Dion Waiters, 6-3 | G | 6-3, Anfernee Simons

Markieff Morris, 6-8 | F | 6-9, Wenyen Gabriel

Kuzma had a terrific run in the seeding game in the bubble, both with his scoring and his defense. Gabriel will start in place of Collins for the opener.

Advertisement

Lakers

Left out of NBA’s bubble, Lionel Hollins created his own as he helps Lakers from home

Lionel Hollins

Lakers

Left out of NBA’s bubble, Lionel Hollins created his own as he helps Lakers from home

Lionel Hollins, one of coach Frank Vogel’s top assistants, was told he couldn’t join the Lakers in Orlando for health reasons. A look at how he’s handling it.

More Coverage

Lakers plan to wear Black Mamba jersey if they advance in playoffs
Anthony Davis knows Lakers can’t underestimate ‘hot’ Trail Blazers

COACHES

The two coaches aren’t that familiar with each other’s styles or teams, as Frank Vogel spent his entire career in the Eastern Conference before becoming the Lakers coach this season while Terry Stotts is in his eighth season with the Trail Blazers. Vogel led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference in his first season, and Stotts has guided the Trail Blazers to the playoffs in all but his first season with the team.

INTANGIBLES

Advertisement

The Lakers have more championship experience than Portland with six players who have won NBA titles on their roster, including James, who has won three. An intangible the Trail Blazers have is momentum — whereas the Lakers have won only three of eight games in the bubble, Portland has won seven of nine, including its last four.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporters Dan Woike and Tania Ganguli

Full-Court Text logo.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporters Dan Woike and Tania Ganguli

Receive SMS texts about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement