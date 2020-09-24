Kobe Bryant signed the floor after his final game. That memento is being auctioned

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, before declaring “Mamba out!” and calling it a career.

It was a special night in team history. And one fan can own a unique piece of it.

Before leaving the Staples Center floor for the final time as a player, Bryant autographed two portions of it — the parts decorated with the two jersey numbers he wore during his career, Nos. 8 and 24.

The signed No. 24 portion has been installed at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo. The signed No. 8 portion is available to the highest bidder through Heritage Auctions.

A portion of the Staple Center floor from Kobe Bryant’s final game is up for bid from Heritage Auctions. (Heritage Auctions )

It’s made up of four panels, each measuring 4x8 feet. The way those panels are laid out, the flooring more or less covers an area of 8x16 feet.

A look at the piece of flooring during Kobe Bryant’s final game. (Heritage Auctions )

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

A towel Bryant draped around his shoulders after his final game was auctioned off in March for more than $33,000. The current bid for the autographed flooring is $210,000 — and the amount is sure to climb before the auction closes on Oct. 3.

It might seem like a hefty price for a couple of pieces of trampled-on wood, but for one fan it will be a small price to pay for a special memento of a special player.