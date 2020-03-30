Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Kobe Bryant towel sells for more than $33,000 at auction

Kobe Bryant approaches his family for a hug after his final game with the Lakers on April 13, 2016.
Kobe Bryant approaches his family for a hug after his final game with the Lakers on April 13, 2016.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
March 30, 2020
8:08 AM
Share

The towel that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders after playing in the final game of his NBA career sold for more than $30,000 at auction over the weekend.

Iconic Auctions sold the towel for $33,077.16 on Sunday after receiving 16 bids. It marked the second time the towel had been auctioned. The fan who pulled the towel off Bryant’s shoulders following his retirement speech sold the towel at auction for $8,365 in 2016.

David Kohler, a Lakers fan and memorabilia collector, placed the winning bid, Iconic Auctions president Jeff Woolf told CNN.

Bryant wore the towel while making his retirement speech just after scoring 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. He finished his 20-year career with five NBA titles and 18 All-Star game appearances.

Advertisement

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

×
L.A. mourns the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Lakers
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Austin Knoblauch
Follow Us
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement