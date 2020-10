The Lakers missed an opportunity to win their 17th NBA title on Friday night, falling to the Miami Heat, 111-108, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers will have another chance to win the title Sunday when they tip off against the Heat in Game 6.

Here’s a look at some of the best images from Game 5 taken by longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Lakers center Dwight Howard is held back by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler while getting into a confrontation with forward Jae Crowder during the first quarter of Game 5 on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Danny Green blocks a shot by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the first quarter of Game 5. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis blocks a shot by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the first quarter of Game 5. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound as he is fouled by Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler steals the ball away from Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn passes in front of Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo battle for a loose ball during the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)