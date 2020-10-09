LeBron James gives his all but Lakers can’t finish Jimmy Butler and Heat in Game 5

The Miami Heat would not allow the coronation.

They’d seen the preparations underway for a championship celebration, the Mamba uniforms the Lakers had never lost in while wearing, the gold shoes on Anthony Davis’ feet — gold like the trophy he thought he’d be hoisting Friday night.

Not if Jimmy Butler had anything to say about it.

Butler scored 35 points, 22 in the first half, to lead the Heat to a 111-108 victory in Game 5 that extended the NBA Finals until at least Sunday.

LeBron James finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis scored 28.

Davis suffered an injury scare with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. He was kicked in the right heel, aggravating a contusion he’s suffered earlier in the playoffs. He laid on the floor for several minutes while his teammates surrounded him on the baseline. Although he never went to the locker room for treatment, Davis did leave the game, and his team started the second quarter without him as he worked to shake off the injury.

Miami capitalized and built an 11-point lead.

By halftime the Lakers had closed the gap to four, trailing 60-56. James had carried them with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and had made three of four three-pointers.

The Lakers took the lead in the fourth on a three by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but the Heat didn’t fold. Davis gave the Lakers a one-point lead with 21.8 seconds left, but fouled Butler seconds later, which allowed Miami to take back the lead.

Danny Green missed an open three with 7.1 seconds remaining, and Markieff Morris turned the ball over with 2.2 seconds left, all but ensuring this game would go to the Heat.