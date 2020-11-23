Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

Lakers will bring back Markieff Morris on two-year deal

Lakers forward Markieff Morris blocks a shot by Heat center Bam Adebayo during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Lakers will be re-signing forward Markieff Morris, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who is not authorized to speak publicly.

Morris tweeted Monday morning, “Run it back! #Lakeshow.”

The 6-foot-8 forward is a versatile defender and solid three-point shooter. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season while shooting 38.6% from long range.

Morris will receive a two-year deal.

His brother Marcus re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.

Lakers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

