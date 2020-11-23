Lakers will bring back Markieff Morris on two-year deal
The Los Angeles Lakers will be re-signing forward Markieff Morris, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who is not authorized to speak publicly.
Morris tweeted Monday morning, “Run it back! #Lakeshow.”
The 6-foot-8 forward is a versatile defender and solid three-point shooter. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season while shooting 38.6% from long range.
Morris will receive a two-year deal.
His brother Marcus re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.
