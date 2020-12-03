Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

Anthony Davis and Lakers finalizing five-year maximum deal

Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates a three-pointer against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 6.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who pushed his way toward Los Angeles in a trade last offseason, will cap this one by signing a five-year deal to stay with the Lakers.

Davis’ contract will be worth $190 million and will have an early termination option after the fourth year, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Thursday. The contract could be signed as early as today.

The deal comes less than 24 hours after the Lakers and LeBron James agreed on a two-year extension to keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

Davis helped the Lakers win the franchise’s 17th NBA championship last season, his first with the team. He opted out of the final year of his contract, which would have paid him $28.7 million next season.

The 27-year-old averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists after leveraging a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-10, 253-pound Davis, who will be entering his ninth season, is a seven-time All-Star who has been selected four times to the All-NBA first team and All-Defensive team.

After the Lakers sent out most of their young players and multiple draft picks to New Orleans to acquire Davis in 2019, he said he intended to explore free agency once his contract expired last season. Due to the Lakers’ success and his obvious on- and off-court chemistry with James, no teams in the NBA were viewed as a significant threat to lure him away from the Lakers.

The Lakers have fortified their roster this offseason through trades for point guard Dennis Schröder and center Marc Gasol as well as the free-agent signings of center Montrezl Harrell and guard Wesley Matthews. The club also re-signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forwards Markieff Morris and Jared Dudley.

Gone from the core of last season’s championship team are Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook as well as late-season additions J.R. Smith and Dion Waters.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

