Anthony Davis seems to have found his NBA home with the Lakers

Lonzo Ball. Brandon Ingram. Josh Hart. The No. 4 pick. First-round picks that stretch into the middle of the decade. The Lakers traded a lot — some would say their future — for Anthony Davis.

But the deal that netted them a championship, the franchise’s 17th, wasn’t a trade for the present. It was a deal for the future — the next great Laker celebrating a championship.

Davis isn’t leaving. The way he’s played in his first season in purple and gold, it’s obvious he’s just getting started. He’s been the perfect partner for LeBron James and it’s hard to imagine a better situation.

Davis can become a free agent after the season, but he’s expected to sign a max-level deal this offseason. He’s found his NBA home, and the Lakers are in position to keep contending with an all-time player directly in his prime.

These Finals showed that Davis, 27, is the “unicorn” James knows him to be, a player with a silky jumper, a devastating above-the-rim game and every defensive tool in the bag. Even ahead of the Heat by 22 points with just more than four minutes left, Davis fell to the court to slap a loose ball away and cause a shot-clock violation.

He had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the clincher.

And now that he has a championship, who knows what comes next? Maybe the boost from his first title pushes Davis even higher.

Davis didn’t have to dominate Sunday — the Lakers ran over Miami in unison. But the Lakers’ defensive dominance? So much of that comes from having, who they believe, was the best defender in the NBA this season.

He fought off ankle and heel injuries during the championship run. And even though questions about his physical toughness still exist, he did end up playing in all but one of the team’s games in the bubble — a healthy scratch to rest before the postseason.

The most defining on-court performance in the bubble might have happened when Davis smoothly pushed the ball off his fingertips and splashed home a game-winning three to beat Denver in the second game of the Western Conference finals — an all-time shot by an all-time player.

After sinking the dagger, Davis said “Kobe.”

Lakers’ Anthony Davis blocks a shot by the Heat’s Kendrick Nunn during the second quarter in Game 6 on Sunday in Orlando. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s for sure the biggest shot of my career,” Davis said that night. “When I left [New Orleans], I just wanted to be able to compete for a championship. And I know that moments like this comes with it.”

Before Game 5, Vogel called it his favorite memory from the team’s playoff run.

“I think that was obviously an epic moment in NBA history, not just our team’s journey this year,” Vogel said. “But to see such a dynamic player have such a big moment in a big game like that, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind.”

Like everything that’s happened in this organizational turnaround, LeBron James was a central figure. He picked the Lakers. When Davis left longtime agent Thad Foucher to join James and Klutch Sports, the promise of Friday’s return to glory began to unfold.

Less than an hour after the agency switch became official, James tweeted, “Welcome to the family.”

The wishful thinking began to feel like an actual probability in December 2018 when James told ESPN that he’d love to team up with Davis. By the end of January, Davis told the Pelicans he wanted to be traded.

Speculation that he, like James, wanted to join forces in Los Angeles complicated the market for him. At one point his father, Anthony Davis Sr. said he didn’t want Davis in Boston, a team with the assets to compete — and outdo — any offer from the Lakers.

Hard feelings inside the Pelicans organization had some believing that no deal would be fully consummated because the spite was so strong. But once New Orleans turned basketball operations over to David Griffin, who had previously won a title with James in Cleveland, talks escalated and the deal got done.

“I’m excited about it, and I would put our roster up against anybody,” Davis said when he was introduced by the Lakers on July 13. “I feel like that in a seven-game series, that we would come out victorious.”

Before the season began, James vowed the Lakers would play through Davis on offense while counting on him to anchor a renewed team-wide focus on defense.

James was able to concentrate on playmaking for others — he’s always seemed like he had more Magic Johnson in his game than Michael Jordan.

“I was ecstatic, very excited,” James said on media day about the trade. “I know the caliber of player that AD is, not only from a basketball standpoint but a leadership standpoint and what he can bring to any franchise. …I think it is a great opportunity for this franchise to have an all-around person.

Anthony Davis celebrates after winning his first NBA championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“The basketball will speak for itself.”

It turned out Davis and James were right. And even though some sentiment favored the Clippers or the Bucks, the pairing was too much for everyone in their way.

He had a 40-point, 20-rebound double-double in his fourth game as a Laker, a 50-point game in December and an eight-block game in January. In February, he made the game-winning free throw for Team LeBron at the All-Star game and in March, he sent the Lakers into the pandemic break with a … miss?

Davis couldn’t make a last-second three to beat Brooklyn in the Lakers’ last game before the restart, a shot that stewed with him during the shutdown and one that he more than erased in the bubble against Denver.

“Same spot, slightly different play and I missed a shot. I was upset with myself. And [James ]said, ‘Man, we gonna live or die with you shooting that shot,’” Davis said after his game-winner. “I got the same opportunity tonight. Ready to make it. Special moment for me. Special moment for the team.”

In the bubble, the tightness between the two has been on full display. They wait on the court for one another, enter the locker room together and exit interviews together.

James proclaimed it’s worked because there’s no jealousy between the two. Davis said there was an exception.

“He made a promise to me, and so far he’s kept it. Hopefully I don’t have to be envious of that much longer. I want a ring, and he has three of them,” Davis said early during these Finals. “That would be the one thing for sure that I would be jealous about.”

He doesn’t have to be jealous anymore. He got what he came to L.A. for, and the Lakers got that and more.

They got their title. And they got their future. All in one trade.