Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers hold off late Bulls rally for the win

Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder tries to take the ball from Bulls guard Garrett Temple.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder tries to take the ball from Bulls guard Garrett Temple during their game Friday night at Staples Center.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

Lakers guard Wesley Matthews reached back into an imaginary quiver, grabbed an arrow, loaded it, pulled back and fired, the owner of one of the NBA’s most elaborate three-point rituals celebrating his latest bull’s-eye Friday night.

Then he did it again. And again. And again. And again.

Matthews, a starter for the first time this season, drained all four triples that came his way in the third quarter, a perfect example of what the Lakers needed on a night like this.

Find your moment, fill in around the things LeBron James is going to do and hope for the best.

Advertisement

With Anthony Davis out of the lineup because of a strained adductor muscle, starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still sidelined because of an ankle injury and the wear and tear from games on back-to-back nights, the Lakers needed their supporting players to step into the spotlight.

Due to Matthews’ archery, Montrezl Harrell’s relentless force and usual excellence from James, the Lakers hung on for a 117-115 win.

Newsletters

Sign up for our Lakers newsletter

Newsletters

Sign up for our Lakers newsletter

Sign up for our Lakers newsletter

They got a little lucky. Zach LaVine, who scored 38 points after an eight-for-eight start, wiggled loose for a clean look with less than 10 seconds left, but the potential go-ahead jumper didn’t drop and the Bulls couldn’t grab the rebound.

Advertisement

With the Bulls needing to foul, they couldn’t track down Dennis Schroder fast enough, with the Lakers’ point guard was able to dribble most of the clock away, making one of two free throws with 0.5 seconds left to seal it.

It was a win all 10 players in Frank Vogel’s rotation had a hand in. Every Laker who played at least eight minutes scored at least six points.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike

Full-Court Text logo.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike

Receive SMS texts about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement