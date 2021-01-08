Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Anthony Davis to miss Lakers’ game against Bulls tonight

Lakers forward Anthony Davis goes up for a dunk against the Spurs.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis goes up for a dunk against the Spurs during a loss on Wednesday night at Staples Center.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Lakers forward Anthony Davis will sit out the game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at Staples Center because of a right abductor strain.

Davis, who is averaging 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, had missed only one other game this season, sitting out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 27 because of a bruised calf.

Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be unavailable for the fourth consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle.

The Lakers will travel to Houston on Saturday for games against the Rockets on Sunday and Tuesday.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

