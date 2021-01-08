Anthony Davis to miss Lakers’ game against Bulls tonight

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will sit out the game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at Staples Center because of a right abductor strain.

Davis, who is averaging 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, had missed only one other game this season, sitting out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 27 because of a bruised calf.

Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be unavailable for the fourth consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle.

The Lakers will travel to Houston on Saturday for games against the Rockets on Sunday and Tuesday.