Andre Drummond to make Lakers debut as starter on Wednesday

Andre Drummond will make his Lakers debut on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the newly acquired center said Tuesday.

“The level of excitement is at an all-time high,” Drummond said.

Coach Frank Vogel added that Drummond would be in the starting lineup.

The former all-star center participated in his first practice with the team Tuesday, setting the stage for him to be on the court when the Lakers host the Bucks.

“It was an incredible feeling for me to be out there,” he said. “Today was just a learning day.”

Drummond hasn’t played since Feb. 12, when the Cleveland Cavaliers decided they would either trade Drummond or release him via buyout. In 25 games this season with the Cavaliers, Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

A two-time all-star and four-time NBA rebounding season leader, Drummond signed with the Lakers as an unrestricted free agent on Sunday, picking the team over a group of suitors that included Boston, New York and Charlotte.