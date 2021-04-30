Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

Vanessa Bryant announces Mambacita clothing line for Gigi’s 15th birthday

Vanessa Bryant models part of the Mambacita clothing collection.
Vanessa Bryant models part of the Mambacita clothing collection, which is a tribute to her daughter Gigi.
(Brian Bowen Smith)
By Victoria Hernandez
In honor of what would be Gianna Bryant’s 15th birthday, Vanessa Bryant announced the Mambacita clothing line on Friday. The mother of four — and Kobe Bryant’s widow — posted pictures of some of the collection’s pieces on Instagram, saying that 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Gigi’s sisters Natalia, Bianka and Capri helped Bryant model the clothing in a campaign shot by Brian Bowen Smith.

The Mambacita collection features tie-died sweatshirts that have the Mambacita butterfly logo on the front and sweatpants with Gigi’s number, 2, placed inside a heart.

Celebrities such as Candace Parker, Mario Lopez, Viola Davis, Caron Butler, Snoop Dogg and Sabrina Ionescu expressed their support for Bryant’s tribute to her daughter by commenting or sharing her posts.

The clothing will be available in unisex and children’s sizes and will go on sale Saturday, the date of Gigi’s birthday. Prices have not been revealed, but Bryant told fans to sign up for access to the merchandise by registering for the foundation’s newsletter.

Gigi and her father were killed in a helicopter crash in January of last year. She left behind a promising basketball career while her father will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

See Vanessa Bryant’s posts about the Mambacita clothing collection below.

Lakers
Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.

