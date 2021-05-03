Dennis Schroder likely will miss 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols

Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schroder is “likely to be out” for some time because he’s in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Lakers are viewing this as Schroder missing 10-14 days, but things can always be “subject to change,” according to one person.

Schroder didn’t play Sunday night during the Lakers’ 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center because he had entered the protocols.

Advertisement

This marks the second time this season that Schroder has missed games because of COVID-19 issues. He didn’t play in four games in February because of contact tracing.

Schroder gets tested twice a day, just as all his Lakers teammates do.

The reeling Lakers have eight regular-season games remaining, starting tonight against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center.

The Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games, then play a set of back-to-back road games later this week, against the Clippers on Thursday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Lakers are in sixth place in the Western Conference, but they have the same record as the seventh-place Trail Blazers (36-28), meaning that it is very possible for the defending NBA champions to be involved in the play-in tournament for the seventh- through 10th-place teams.

Schroder is third on the team in scoring (15.5) and second in assists (5.8). He will be a free agent this summer.