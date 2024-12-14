LeBron James upgraded to questionable ahead of Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Lakers star LeBron James, who sat out the last two games, could make his return Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James ahead of Sunday’s game with Memphis, giving clarity to his absence from the team this past week.

James, who has been listed as questionable with “left foot injury management,” missed the Lakers’ last two games and wasn’t with the team.

The Lakers called the excused absence “personal reasons,” leading to speculation about the nature and duration of the absence.

However, because the Lakers didn’t advance in the NBA Cup, the schedule provided them with a gap where James could get extended rest without missing extensive game time.

James, 39, first appeared on the Lakers’ injury report following their blowout loss in Miami on Dec. 4. James played the next game before sitting out last Sunday’s win against Portland.

If he returns Sunday, James will have missed two games and gotten eight days of rest.

In 23 games this season, James has averaged 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

The Lakers are 13-12 and have lost eight of their last 11 games. Following Sunday’s game, the Lakers are off until Thursday when they play in Sacramento.