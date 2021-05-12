Video: Pau Gasol talks about Kobe Bryant and their friendship

Former Lakers star Pau Gasol took some time to chat with Los Angeles Times sports reporter Broderick Turner about playing with Kobe Bryant, who will be inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday with eight other members from the Class of 2020.

The discussion, featured in the video above, covered many topics.

“The way he impacted the world, I think beyond the world of sports … beyond basketball, how he touched so many people, inspired so many people … Kobe went beyond that and above that,” said Gasol, who won two titles with the Lakers during Bryant’s prime in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol, who is finishing his playing career in Europe, talked about the two sides of Bryant as a teammate.

“He wasn’t much of a sentimental guy, he was like ‘snap out of it … let’s get to it, there’s no time to waste.’ He would try to, I guess, inspire you and encourage you when he needed you to be inspired and encouraged, but he would also try to intimidate you when he wanted to get the better of you.”